‘It’s a scary feeling’: Stockton church vandalized in what church leaders believe to be a hate crime

By Josie Heart

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — The search is on to find the person responsible for using white paint to vandalize the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Stockton.

Deacon Richard Braun says a priest discovered the paint before 7 a.m. Mass on Sunday morning.

What he found, according to Braun, was paint splashed across three church doors, the brick wall, sidewalk, street, and a can of paint primer that was sitting on the side of the church.

“As far as I know, I haven’t seen paint wasn’t thrown anywhere else, just the cathedral itself,” Braun said.

No other surrounding homes were targeted, but the white paint was splattered throughout the street, on power poles, and even on one resident’s trailer.

A resident shared home surveillance footage that captured at least one person shouting and roaming the street Sunday at around 6 a.m.

This was around the time that the paint was thrown, according to authorities.

But most concerning to church leaders was the word “Die,” which was written twice out on West Rose Street. Church leaders say they believe this may have been a hate crime.

“Just splashing anything on a church leads me to believe that, and then the words scrawled onto the streets of ‘Die’ has me a little concerned,” Braun said.

Braun said the church has had its share of vandalism and break-ins but never anything like this incident.

“It’s a scary feeling. Especially with a lot of catholic churches around the world have been vandalized since the beginning of COVID for whatever reasons, so it does get us worried,” Braun said.

Stockton police are gathering evidence and surveillance footage to determine if this was indeed a hate crime.

“Just depending on the property damage, we’ll determine whether it’s a misdemeanor or a felony, and then obviously, hate crime would elevate it to a more severe status of that charge,” said public information officer David Scott.

Church leaders are now wondering how they will fix the damage to the more than 80-year-old building.

Community members gathered to help pressure wash the doors, but it was immediately called off as the power started to chip away at the wooden doors.

Braun said the hinges on the door alone can cost roughly $5,000 to replace. He is hoping insurance will be enough to cover much of the costs.

Braun said the church will also tap into a federal grant received to get inside and outside surveillance cameras installed.

Anyone with information on this vandalism is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.

