Fremont mother arrested after 23-month-old son dies from fentanyl exposure

FREMONT, California (KPIX) — A Fremont woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after her 23-month-old son died from a fentanyl exposure last month, police said.

On the morning of October 18, the 23-month-old boy was taken to a hospital by his mother and relatives after being found unresponsive and not breathing. The boy was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined that the boy was initially found unresponsive in the bedroom he shared with his mother at a home on the 4300 block of Gina Street.

Following interviews, investigators served a search warrant at the home. Police said they found evidence of drug use in the bedroom the mother and son shared.

Laboratory tests on evidence revealed the presence of fentanyl, police said. Meanwhile, toxicology tests determined that the toddler had what police said was a “high level” of fentanyl in his system when he died.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Sophia Gastelum-Vera, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to jail records, Gastelum-Vera is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Blanchet of the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6900 or by email.

