1 worker injured, over 400 still without power due to now-contained plant fire in Shepherd, Texas

SHEPHERD, Texas (KTRK) — On Wednesday morning, multiple fire agencies used foam to contain a large plant fire along FM 1127 in Shepherd, Texas, that left one worker injured.

The San Jacinto County Precinct 2 Constable posted photos of the thick, black smoke coming from the area at about 8:45 a.m.

At about 8:17 a.m., authorities said they received reports of a possible explosion at Sound Resource Solutions, which reportedly makes glue and paint remover solvents. A source told Eyewitness News that a 1,000-gallon propane tank is in the middle of the fire, and a four-inch natural gas main is under the ground.

ABC13’s investigative reporter Kevin Ozebek spoke to a current employee who said one man was injured in a “freak accident” caused by a forklift incident. The source said the injured employee was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns to his arms and first-degree burns to his face.

The owner of Sound Resource Solutions confirmed there was a forklift incident and said the worker suffered a minor injury and is being treated at the hospital.

Officials clarified that of the nearly 40 people employed, only 19 employees were working at the time. All employees were said to be accounted for, and the injured worker is doing well.

Officials said flammable liquids, diesel, turpentine, and other chemicals were involved in the fire. Some chemicals are reportedly known to be toxic.

Shelter-in-place issued Residents within a one-mile radius of the fire were asked to shelter in place. Those areas included San Jacinto and Polk counties and Livingston. As of 1:30 p.m., that shelter-in-place remains in effect.

Polk County Emergency Management officials said, “Residents along US Hwy 59 from Goodrich to Leggett, shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems in homes and businesses immediately.”

School districts impacted The San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said 31 students at Wildwood Private School, located along FM 1127, were safely evacuated through a pasture by 9:15 a.m. Shepherd ISD sent the following statement following the evacuation:

“Shepherd ISD is monitoring the situation with the Chemical Plant Fire on 1127. At this time, all of our students are safe. We are in contact with local officials and first responders. We will provide updates as we receive them. You can also follow the Precinct 2 Constable San Jacinto County Facebook page for updated information.”

In an update, Shepherd ISD officials said there are about 1900 kids in the district, and they are all in class. All students are reportedly safe and no longer required to shelter in place. The district said it is not releasing students, but parents who would like to pick up their child may do so at the campus front offices.

The Goodrich Independent School District said it has also evacuated students on the advice of Polk County Emergency Management Services and provided a pickup stop for parents.

“Goodrich ISD has reached our evacuation point at Onalaska ISD. You may pick up your child at 1855 FM 3459, Onalaska, TX 77360, at the junior/senior high school stadium. Please bring a photo ID. Thank you,” the district said in a statement.

Livingston ISD said it placed all campuses on hold out of an abundance of caution and employed emergency protocols to ensure student and staff safety.

The district said when on “hold,” students are trained to clear the hallways and remain in their area or room until an “all clear” is announced. Adults and staff then must close and lock doors and account for all students.

Onalaska ISD said it is not sheltering in place, as it’s not in the path of the plume. Both Leggett and Corrigan-Camden school district said they are sheltering in place.

Power outages According to the Sam Houston Electric Cooperative website, 409 customers out of 14,614 in San Jacinto County are out of power. It appears emergency personnel may have asked for the power to be cut as crews work at the scene.

Traffic closures The Texas Department of Transportation said US-59 remains closed from FM 1988 to Exit 451B as crews work to put out the fire. Detours include Exit 451B in Shepherd and FM 1988 in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office also reported that traffic was shut down at US-190 and US-59. Depending on which way you are traveling, drivers will be rerouted to State Highway 156 or I-45.

FM 3278 is reportedly not open to traffic unless proof of residency is provided.

