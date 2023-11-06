Pastor on mission to build affordable housing for veterans

By Rachel Wulff

STOCKTON, California (KOVR) — One Stockton pastor is on a mission to help build a better life for veterans.

It may not look like much now, but a small army is digging into a project to bring affordable permanent housing to some of their own in Stockton.

“After Vietnam, I saw so many homeless and I just wanted to give back,” said Pastor John Easter with Greater New Hope Deliverance Church.

The retired army veteran is now leading the charge.

“In Vietnam, we’re a family,” Easter said. “We all stayed together, worked together, and unfortunately, a lot of them didn’t make it back, and the ones who came back, I saw them struggling with drugs and alcohol.”

The pastor and general contractor built his own church and now wants to rebuild lives. He showed us plans for two homes on one lot – one for men and one for women. Each will be 1,200 square feet and house six people.

“I’m for the pods, you know, getting veterans off the street, but I think the homes should be just a little bit larger,” Easter said. “Let them talk about their wounds. Let one help the other.”

Volunteer Gary Irving is a retired veteran with a background in construction.

“Joining with pastor was an opportunity,” he said. “Seeing his vision and seeing the things he’s trying to do. Just a opportunity for me to be helpful, productive.”

Members of Easter’s church stepped up to match veterans with services as part of this development.

“With love, you draw people,” Easter said. “Whatever you’re going through, love the people. And that’s my goal.”

It’s not been easy. Easter says he’s financed part of the $600,000 project himself.

“But we need your help, we need finances,” he said.

Easter has faith that he’ll be able to deliver the homes by this time next year.

“Some people do believe in helping others and veterans,” he said. “We’re all family.”

Easter hopes to build other affordable permanent homes for veterans two at a time. He said he already has a line of people waiting to get in.

