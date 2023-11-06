Man accidentally shot in leg while hunting in northern Minnesota

By Steve Swanson

Click here for updates on this story

BECKER COUNTY, Minnesota (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is recovering after he was accidentally shot while hunting Sunday in northwestern Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 40, was hunting in Forest Township, located in the southeast corner of the White Earth Reservation.

His hunting partner was checking to see if his firearm was unloaded, but accidentally fired a round into the victim’s leg.

While en route to an area hospital for treatment, the vehicle the victim was in broke down, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders were able to find the vehicle, and brought the victim via ambulance to Bemidji’s Sanford Hospital.

The victim’s injury isn’t life threatening, the sheriff’s office said, but his current condition hasn’t been released.

Saturday was the kickoff to Minnesota’s firearm deer hunting season. On the same day in late October, two men were accidentally shot by children in separate incidents during the state’s youth opener.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there were 13 hunting accidents between 2021 and 2022, including one fatal shooting.

Since then, the DNR now requires all hunters to wear blaze orange, and only use blaze orange-colored blinds.

The DNR also advises hunters to make sure their firearms are unloaded while riding in a vehicle or ATV.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.