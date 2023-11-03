Pennsylvania woman wins $3 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

By Mike Clark

CHICORA, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — An Armstrong County woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that revealed a $3 million prize was brought to tears Thursday as she spoke about her plans for the money.

Penny Reap said she wants to use the winnings to take her husband, who is terminally ill with cancer, on a dream vacation to Alaska.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said Reep bought the lucky ticket in the “$3 Million Diamonds and Gold” game at Rummy Mart in Chicora, Butler County.

“When I got home, I left everything in the car,” Reep said. “He always meets me at the door when I get home, no matter what. I walked in, and I hugged him and I just told him we’re going to be OK.”

Her husband, Pat, went to the hospital in 2021 with what he thought was a hernia. Doctors performed a biopsy and diagnosed him with a rare cancer typically found in children. The tumor was the size of a football, and it was stage 3 cancer.

The tumor was removed. Reep and her husband are now treasuring every moment of their life together.

“It’s been a true struggle mentally, physically, financially, emotionally, and now we’re actually able to help give back again to people that helped us through our roughest time,” Reep said.

In addition to the Alaska trip, she also wants to travel to Massachusetts to see their children and grandchildren.

Lottery officials said the store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus.

