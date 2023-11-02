Woman dies after speeding driver slams into her at red light in SE Houston, police say

By Web Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A woman was killed when she was hit from behind by a speeding driver while stopped at a red light in southeast Houston overnight, according to police.

The deadly crash happened on the I-45 Gulf Freeway underpass at Airport Boulevard.

The woman was sitting at the intersection, waiting for the light to turn green, when the speeding suspect slammed into the back of the her car, pushing them both through the intersection, Houston police said.

HPD said another driver at the intersection saw the suspect speeding in her rear view mirror and was able to move out of the way, but the victim did not.

“She stated that she checks her rear view mirror occasionally and observed the car traveling at a high rate of speed,” Sgt D. Griffiths said. “She felt like they weren’t going to stop, so she moved her vehicle over to the side. Unfortunately, this crash happened right after she did that.”

The woman was the only occupant inside the car that was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Video from the scene shows the victim’s and suspect’s vehicles completely crushed.

Police are now investigating if alcohol played a role in the crash.

