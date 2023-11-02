Trial date set for Marion County woman who shot neighbor through door, killing her

By Tony Atkins

Click here for updates on this story

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The Marion County woman charged with shooting her neighbor during an argument is preparing to face trial.

It will take place next June, following a judge’s decision.

Lorincz was in court Wednesday for what initially was one of two days of pre-trial conferences. So was Pamela Dias’ Owen’s mother.

“I need to see her,” Dias said. “I need for her to see me.”

Judge Robert Hodges asked if Lorincz made the decision to waive a right to a speedy trial.

“Yes sir,” she replied.

Anthony Thomas, the attorney representing Owens’ family, said he respects the judge’s decision to provide enough time to prepare for a good trial but still wanted the trial to go forth in November, as court records originally had it set for.

“We were prepared for a Nov. 13 trial. This is something that’s been on the court’s docket for quite some time now,” he said.

Lorincz is charged with shooting A.J. Owens on June 2.

The shooting happened after deputies say Owens confronted Lorincz after Lorincz allegedly threw a skate at one of her children.

Things escalated, and deputies say Lorincz shot through her front door, killing Owens.

Since then, she’s not posted bond, and she’s been in jail since being arrested on June 7.

Dias said the past five months have been hard for Owens’ four children.

“[The] Grandchildren at best are coping,” Dias said. “Just the other night, my granddaughter went to sleep crying and calling for her mother, repeatedly calling ‘Mommy.’”

As of now, pre-trial conferences are re-set to begin June 5. The trial itself is set to begin in the final week of June. However, the specific day is TBD.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.