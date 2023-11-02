Police: Sunny Isles Beach mother arrested for child abuse; video shows her throwing and kicking 3-year-old son

By Web Staff

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Sunny Isles Beach Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman, who they describe as a monster, accused of pushing, kicking and throwing her 3-year-old son down a hallway because, she claims, he wasn’t listening.

7News cameras captured Yulia Storozhuk as she walked out of jail, Wednesday night.

She had a message for her son.

“Yes, I’m so sorry. I wouldn’t do this anymore,” she said.

A neighbor’s Blink doorbell camera captured the unthinkable moments when Storozhuk allegedly abused her own child.

Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Edward Santiago said the video is the sad reason why they locked up this mother.

“I was very angry, and how can somebody do this to a defenseless 3-year-old boy who can’t protect himself?” said Santiago.

The disturbing video was brought to police by the neighbor. In the video, Storozhuk enters a room, her 3-year-old son standing at the doorway. She points toward the hallway, and as he begins to walk toward her, he is pushed down.

According to the arrest report, she then, with both hands, lifts the child from the ground and throws him to the floor. While on the ground, he is kicked, not once but twice. The little boy tries to get up but is pushed back down and kicked down the hallway out of view.

“Her reason for abusing her son was, her son was not listening to her, which is unacceptable,” said Santiago. “It’s just – how can a mother do this? I mean, she’s a monster.”

Storozhuk appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday morning, facing child abuse charges.

Through an interpreter, Storozhuk told the judge that she brought her son to the United States to escape the war in Ukraine.

“I admire him. I cannot imagine my life without him,” Storozhuk said.

“Well, ma’am, right now, the court is finding probable cause for two counts of child abuse,” said Glazer.

Police said Storozhuk’s son suffered injuries, with bruises and scratches visible on his body.

Storozhuk told the judge that she had never hurt him before.

“Only one incident where I let my emotions get the better of me, and I never abused my child; it happened only once,” Storozhuk said through an interpreter.

Police are determined to keep the young boy safe.

“She’s going to pay the consequences for her actions; this is unacceptable,” said Santiago.

After she bonded out, Storozhuk was asked whether she loves her son.

“Yes. I love him. I love my son,” she said.

The child is now safe and in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. Storozhuk has since bonded out of jail, and further legal proceedings are pending.

Police said this is a classic case of “see something, say something,” noting that the neighbor who went to the authorities with the video potentially saved the boy’s life.

