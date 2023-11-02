Police: Severn man licked trick-or-treater’s ear, tried to shoot child’s mother

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SEVERN, Maryland (WBAL) — Police arrested a Severn man after an alleged assault on a child and her mother who were trick-or-treating Tuesday night.

Cedrick Paines, 66, of Severn, faces multiple charges that include first-degree assault and weapons violations, according to Anne Arundel County police.

County police said officers were called to the 8200 block of Dunfield Court for a reported assault with a handgun. The victim told police that her neighbor, identified as Paines, “nibbled on” her daughter’s ear while she was trick-or-treating. The child ran home and Paines followed her and tried to force his way into the house, police said.

Police said the mother pushed Paines to prevent him from entering the home, and he allegedly pointed a handgun at her and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

According to police charging documents obtained by 11 News, a witness saw a man pull a handgun from his waistband, load the gun, point it at his neighbor and pull the trigger.

Police said Paines returned home, where officers questioned and arrested him.

The charging documents state Paines told officers he did not touch the girl’s ear, but he did get close to it. He told officers that he jokes around with his grandchildren by biting their fingers.

The charging documents state that officers asked Paines whether he owns any guns and that Paines led officers into his house and showed them where he kept his guns. According to the Maryland Gun Center, Paines is not prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Police said officers executed a search warrant at Paines’ house and recovered two handguns, a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle and ammunition.

While police made an arrest, investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-222-6155 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.