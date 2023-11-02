Former NFL player Malcom Floyd comes full circle in Sacramento as flag football coach

By Del Rodgers

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A former NFL player from Sacramento is following in his mother’s footsteps by giving back to the community where he grew up.

Malcom Floyd played 12 years in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers. The 6-foot, 5-inch wide receiver recorded more than 5,000 receiving yards in his career.

The former River City High School great is now coaching three flag football teams to help the youth of the Sacramento region, especially the community of Seavey Circle.

His mother, who died in 2018, also gave back to Seavey Circle and a school that serves the Upper Land Park area. To honor her, the district renamed an elementary school as Leataata Floyd Elementary School. It’s the first named after a Polynesian person.

Back when the school was called Jedediah Smith Elementary, Floyd organized tutorings, taught Polynesian dancing and was a mentor for students, according to a profile by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Now, Floyd’s youngest son Sam Floyd is a principal at the school, bringing the Floyd family’s community service full circle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.