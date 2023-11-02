Edmond Public Schools shares resource to help parents track children’s social media

By Jason Burger

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Edmond Public Schools shared a new resource to show parents when to relax and when to ask questions when it comes to their children’s social media.

With TikTok, Snapchat, Threats and X, there’s a lot for parents to keep up with in the digital world.

X is the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Help educate themselves, and help educate their students, and know more about what their students are doing,” said Jeff Bardach, the spokesperson for EPS.

The school district rolled out a new resource called Smart Social. It’s an online resource that explains exactly what different apps and social media platforms do.

“We’re not telling families what to do. We’re providing resources so they can learn more about these kinds of things,” Bardach said.

There are over 100 online videos that explain how popular apps and digital trends work so parents can be aware of what their children are doing on their phones and computers.

“Smart Social provides a list of hundreds of different apps that students are downloading or want to download. And it provides ratings systems for parents,” Bardach said.

If parents still have questions, there are more options.

“If a parent wants to, they can jump on a webinar. Jump on for an hour, learn about whatever that topic is, ask questions,” Bardach said.

