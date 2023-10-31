‘This is something our community needs’: Barker Schools Care Closet gives free items to rural community

By Jaurdyn Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

BARKER, New York (WKBW) — In Barker, there are few places for the community to shop for clothes at an affordable price, so guidance counselor Alison Finitz and social worker Leah Riley opened the Care Closet.

“We see what they need. We could shop for them. They can come in and shop and it just makes it a lot easier to keep that communication open with our families,” said Finitz.

In a school of a little more than 600 students, more than 100 community members have benefited from the free and anonymous resource.

The closet does not just provide clothing and school supplies, it also offers free hygiene products.

Nationwide 1 in 5 girls miss school due to lack of feminine hygiene products, and the care closet is an essential resource for the community to prevent that.

The Barker Central K-12 principal Micaela Love says she is excited to have her staff care for her community in a new way.

“It’s just beautiful to see the work that people are willing to do to support each other within this community,” said Love.

All clothing donations came from staff and community members, Women United of United Way of Greater Niagara donated the hygiene products.

Currently, there is a hygiene drive happening across the county, and Barker Central Schools will receive those donations.

Both Riley and Finitz are happy to provide the closet for the community.

“We’re here for everybody. There’s no income requirement. We’re just here to serve and provide anything that we have clothing hygiene products to anybody that needs it. They can come and get what they need,” said Riley.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.