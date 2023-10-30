Worker dies after falling into silo at sugar plant

By Cameron Glenn

TRACY, California (KOVR) — A man died Saturday after falling dozens of feet down into a sugar silo in Tracy.

At around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responded to the report of a person who had fallen into a large silo at the Holly Sugar plant. When firefighters arrived, crews identified a worker who had fallen about 80 feet into machinery near the bottom of the silo. Unfortunately, the worker died.

Utilizing a technical rescue rope system, South County Fire personnel determined that they could lower a firefighter into the silo to extricate the victim. After plans were developed and rope systems were put in place, it took 16 personnel about an hour to complete the extrication.

According to the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office, the worker has been identified as 53-year-old Elk Grove resident Dean Melavic.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

