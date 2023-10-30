Missing woman’s death ‘one of the worst cases seen in years,’ police chief says

By Olivia Kalentek, Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky

WILLIMANTIC, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman who was reported missing by her family on Saturday was found dead in a basement.

Police said they received a call from the woman’s family around 2 p.m. They reported that she had been missing since the mid-morning hours. They believed she was still in Willimantic.

Willimantic officers responded to Chapman Street to investigate and learned the woman’s vehicle was not in the area.

A Willimantic patrol officer found the woman’s vehicle at a business nearby. A Willimantic K9 unit was used to track the vehicle back to a home where the woman was believed to be.

Upon arrival at the residence, a suspect was seen fleeing the area and was detained by Willimantic police.

Police searched the home and found the woman dead in the basement.

They said the suspect was arrested at the scene on unrelated charges and was transported to the police department.

“This is a deeply troubling case on many levels, and one of the worst cases I have seen in my 27 years in law enforcement,” said Chief Paul Hussey, Willimantic police. “Our condolences go out to the family of the victim.”

Residents of the area said they were stunned.

“Really, really so scary. I’m so scared because I have kids, and my wife. I’m never thinking that guy could do that. You know, it’s scary,” said Ernand Arroyo of Willimantic. “I’ve never seen any bad things here, you know. It’s my first time.”

No details about the victim or the suspect were released.

Police said there was no threat to the public because it appeared to be an isolated incident.

