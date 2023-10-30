Homeowner returns home to find man burglarizing it

By Rob Polansky

SHELTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man from Hamden faces charges for burglarizing a home in Shelton earlier this month.

Michael Ramchandani, 44, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree larceny.

Shelton police said the incident happened on Oct. 15 at a home on River Road in Shelton.

They said the homeowner arrived home to find a man carrying items out of it.

When confronted, the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Investigators eventually identified Ramchandani as the suspect. Search warrants were approved for his home and vehicle.

Police said the stolen items were recovered.

Ramchandani was held on a $75,000 bond and appeared in court in Derby on Oct. 30.

