Delta Air Lines flight to Salt Lake City diverted to Sacramento after pilot reports engine problem

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A possible engine problem prompted a flight to be diverted to Sacramento on Monday morning.

According to a preliminary statement from the FAA, the pilot on board Delta Air Lines Flight 2905 from San Jose International Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport reported a possible engine problem.

No further details about the engine problem have been released, but the FAA says the flight landed safely at Sacramento International Airport around 7:25 a.m.

Delta Air Lines says a total of 109 customers and 5 flight crew members were on the plane.

Those customers are being rebooked for other flights, Delta says.

The FAA is now investigating the incident.

