“Zane’s Day:” Saxonburg community remembers the life of 12-year-old killed in crash

By PATRICK DAMP

Click here for updates on this story

SAXONBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The community in Saxonburg came together on Saturday to walk in silence for “Zane’s Day.”

The walk was to honor the memories of 12-year-old Zane Rupert and his grandfather who were killed in a crash earlier this month.

It was a day to celebrate their lives with live music, karaoke dedications, and a community raffle to remember the kid known as “Number 95” who played football for the Saxonburg Spartans.

Those who came out on Saturday’s walk said the event showed how the community can come together, even in the wake of a tragedy.

“This town, I mean, when something tragic like this happens everybody just wants to help out and steps up,” said Chad Martin, the organizer of the event. “Everybody’s always there to support each other and help each other out and this event just shows how much that means to people and how we step up around here.”

All of the proceeds from the event went right to the Rupert family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.