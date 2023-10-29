Fire engulfs yacht overnight at Haulover Park Marina; no injuries reported

By ALEX BROWNING

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — A large yacht went up in flames in Northeast Miami-Dade, leaving it destroyed.

Fire rescue officials said the incident happened at Haulover Park Marina, at around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

They also expressed concern about the fuel of the boat and neighboring yachts.

It took a massive response, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were able put out the flames before they could spread to nearby vessels.

Boat owners were in disbelief about what happened.

“Scary, shocking,” said a marina patron who identified himself as Glenn. “You know, you do everything that you can do to try to make your vessel near perfect and safe, and then you see something like this, and it’s just – it shocks you.”

No injuries were reported by officials.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire.

