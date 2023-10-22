Houston’s Bright Star In The TX 18th Congressional District Race

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 18, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — The political arena of Texas has been set ablaze with the dynamism of Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards. In an impressive … Amanda Edwards – Raises Over $1 million in 4-months The political arena of Texas has been set ablaze with the dynamism of Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards. In an impressive feat, Edwards has garnered over $1 million in funds in a mere span of less than 4 months. This monumental achievement underscores her position as the undeniable frontrunner for the TX 18th Congressional District Race.

Building on her previous success, Edwards raised an impressive $433,000 in the third quarter of 2023 alone. This commendable Q3 performance builds upon her outstanding Q2 fundraising efforts. Barely two weeks into her candidacy announcement, Edwards revealed a whopping $600,000 in contributions. With a formidable cash reserve of over $829,000 as of the end of the September financial period, Edwards’ leadership in the race is indisputable.

Edwards expressed her heartfelt gratitude, stating, “The overwhelming support I’ve received propels our vision for the 18th Congressional District.” She emphasized the nation’s pivotal moment, highlighting the imperative of electing genuine leaders to Congress. Leaders who resonate with community aspirations and work tirelessly to shape a prosperous 18th Congressional District for all its residents.

Kathryn McNiel, the campaign’s spokesperson, shed light on Edwards’ profound connection with the district. “Amanda embodies the spirit of the 18th Congressional District. Her roots here, coupled with her unyielding commitment, makes her the voice that residents have been yearning for.”

A testament to her credibility, Edwards has secured endorsements from notable PACs like Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. Prominent figures, including Beto O’Rourke, have also thrown their weight behind her campaign.

Getting to Know Amanda: A proud Houston native, Amanda Edwards has donned many hats – an attorney, a devoted public servant, and an esteemed former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Her educational journey is equally impressive, with a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from the prestigious Harvard Law School. Before plunging into the world of public service, Edwards lent her expertise to law firms such as Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP. Her unwavering faith is evident as a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes.

