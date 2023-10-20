Must-see highlight: Omaha high school football player unselfishly gives ball to lineman for a touchdown

By Jake Anderson

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — An unselfish act leads to a must-see touchdown.

In Thursday night’s 56-0 win over Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Westside’s Caleb Benning fielded a pooch punt and broke into the clear.

Instead of scoring the touchdown himself, Benning — son of Husker great Damon Benning — handed the ball to his teammate, lineman Ryan Eckhardt, so the big fella could score.

Eckhardt’s reaction was priceless, as he was mobbed by teammates after the score.

Benning’s reward? A hug from his father on the sidelines.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.