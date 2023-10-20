Meet the Chargers super fan who went viral for her passionate reactions on Monday Night Football

By Tony Cabrera

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Los Angeles Chargers super fan who went viral for her intense reactions during Monday Night Football is shutting down speculation she’s a paid actor.

Merianne Do was caught on camera several times showing a range of emotions as the Chargers and Dallas Cowboys battled it out at SoFi Stadium.

“I believe in being passionate about everything in your life,” Do told Eyewitness News. “Whatever you love, whatever you like, whatever you’re into – do it or don’t do it.”

The mother of four became an unlikely mascot for a team that’s endured more than its fair share of heartbreak.

The Chargers even changed their social media profile picture to Do’s reaction to the team’s loss.

“I hate that it’s my sad face, but unfortunately, we didn’t get the W, so I understand,” she said.

Do is a season-ticket holder and no stranger to the jumbotron at SoFi Stadium. But online fame is a first.

“I felt my watch just buzzing. I didn’t check, I’m just watching that play,” she said. “And then at the end is when I’m like ‘OK, what is going on right now?'”

Also a first: being called a “plant.” As clips of Do spread rapidly online, so did the rumors.

She’s been accused of being everything from a paid actor, to AI or worse: a Vikings fan. So what’s the truth?

“I grew up in Minnesota. That’s where I learned football,” she said. “That’s where I fell in love with the game.”

Then she fell in love with a Chargers fan. Plus, she also fell in love with the passion of quarterback Philip Rivers, who just like her, wears his heart on his sleeve.

The Chargers next play the Kansas City Chiefs, another team with a famous fan in the stands: Taylor Swift. So if the Chargers need a famous cheerleader in their corner, we know just who to call.

“I could never say I could be the answer to Taylor Swift,” Do said laughing “But if you talk about passion for football, I think I have a little bit more.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.