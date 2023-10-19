Woman accused of killing Bay Area pro cyclist last year faces new charge after escape attempt

By Web Staff

AUSTIN, Texas (KPIX) — A woman accused of murdering a Bay Area pro cyclist in Texas in 2022 nearly escaped from custody last week, according to court documents.

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson. Wilson, 25, was found shot to death on May 11, 2022. Armstrong, 34, fled the country after her initial interviews with investigators.

She was at large for 43 days before U.S. marshals arrested her in Costa Rica in late June of last year. She entered a not guilty plea in court the following month.

Investigators said the recent escape attempt took a lot of careful planning. Court documents revealed Armstrong broke free on her way back from a medical appointment.

According to reports, during the pursuit, Armstrong tried to scale a six-foot wall with her hands still shackled, but one of the pursuing officer was able to pull her down, causing both of them to fall.

Court documents said Armstrong got back up and kept running for a mile before she was captured, according to documents.

Investigators said she had been building up her stamina in jail for months. They also say she knew her specific medical complaints would require care outside the county jail and would prevent her legs from being restrained during her escape attempt.

Documents filed last Friday stated Armstrong is now facing an additional felony charge of escape causing bodily injury. Two of the officers pursuing her suffered unspecified injuries to their knees and elbows, according to the documents.

After Wilson’s shocking death, family and friends told KPIX they wanted her to be remembered for her incredible talent as an athlete and her compassion for all who met her within the sport as well as beyond.

Her trial is set to start October 30th.

