Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of endangered giraffe calf

By Brooke Withrow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of an endangered giraffe calf.

This was the 58th giraffe to be born at the zoo and the first birth in the new Expedition Africa giraffe habitat.

The female calf was born on Oct. 10 to mother Julu. The calf has yet to be named and caretakers shared she is healthy and thriving.

Caretakers also noted the giraffe is curious about her surroundings and has an independent nature. Both Julu and the calf will remain off public view at the giraffe barn to allow them time to bond.

In the next few weeks, caretakers will begin the process of introducing the calf to other members of the herd.

“It’s been extremely rewarding to watch Julu raise her first calf, Njeri, and we’re thrilled to welcome the newest member to our amazing giraffe herd,” said Tracey Dolphin, OKC Zoo’s Curator of Ungulates. “This birth is significant for this endangered species and for the Zoo’s commitment to helping conserve giraffe populations.”

The Expedition Africa exhibit features specialized flooring, custom doors for ventilation and dedicated stalls for herd enrichment, medical procedures and births, all elements designed to provide the best quality of care and well-being for the zoo’s giraffes. The barn also has indoor viewing and feeding opportunities for guests.

