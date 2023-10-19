Bottleless water dispenser named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’

By Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. (WISC) — The Bevi Bottleless Water Dispenser is the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Thursday.

The dispenser is made by Plexus Corp. in Appleton and allows users to pour filtered, flavored and sparkling water into their reusable water bottles. Plexus estimates the dispensers have save over 400 million single-use plastic bottles to date.

The dispenser won out over 100-plus other products from around Wisconsin. All products initially went through a bracket-style tournament until four finalists were named. WMC said this year’s tournament garnered over 187,000 votes.

The contest is meant to highlight Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry. which employs nearly one in six of the state’s workers and provides about $70 billion to the state’s economy.

