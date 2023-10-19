‘Art with a Heart’ program encourages creativity among Baltimore youth

By Jenyne Donaldson

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — The youth-based art program “Art With a Heart” is helping teens find their place in the fabric of Baltimore, one tile at a time.

In a bright room filled with art, creativity is emerging, and a safe space is being created using the power of art to facilitate expression and belonging among teens. More than a hundred teens are collaborating on an art installation, representing what a safe community means to them.

“It is just such a powerful tool for students to express themselves, to feel like they can be safe and seen and understood,” said Megan Gatto, the deputy director of Art With a Heart.

The local nonprofit group works with dozens of organizations across Baltimore city and county including “Teen Testimonials” which focuses on middle and high school students who are new to the area.

“Through that program, we helped to get them thinking about what a safe and welcoming community looks like, to really think about their place in Baltimore as they find their community here,” Gatto said.

Each student designed a tile using art as a universal language to depict the Baltimore landscape.

“These students, in particular, at teen testimonials are all newcomer youth. They don’t all speak English, or English is definitely their second language. And so, using art as a way to communicate and build community is so important and sort of levels the playing field,” Gatto said.

She explained that what can’t always be put into words can be expressed on paper or in paint and clay, helping break barriers.

“There’s a student who put a figure playing soccer, and I think that was so beautiful because play is another kind of universal language … there’s a dimensional sun, and I think just that light and joy that they want to see and bring to wherever they are is so important,” Gatto said.

The organization also provides between 10,000 to 15,000 classes per year in schools, hospitals, homeless shelters, and treatment facilities.

On Dec 9, the organization is hosting an open house from 2-5 p.m., where they’ll be selling artwork made by students in the workforce development program. The proceeds will be split 50/50 between the organization and the student.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.