Woman seriously injured after being caught up in large swell on Oahu’s North Shore

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV) — A woman is in serious condition after being pulled from the water at a beach on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday.

Rescuers were called out to Shark’s Cove around 9 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a woman who had been pulled out by a strong current. The swimmer was then taken under by large surf impacting the North Shore.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the 54-year-old woman was trapped between two rocks when Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued her. Lifeguards brought the woman back to shore and began treating her until EMS arrived.

The woman was having trouble breathing after swallowing water and had abrasions on her body from being thrashed about in the surf – said to be about 10 to 15 feet at the time of the rescue.

The woman was taken to the emergency room in serious condition. She has not yet been identified, but according to EMS, she was visiting with relatives at the time of the incident.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for north and west-facing shores on Oahu, Kaual and Molokai, and just for the north shore of Maui, from now through 6 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, the surf is expected to build up to 35 feet for north-facing shores and up to 24 feet for west-facing shores.

EMS is strongly discouraging the public from entering the ocean unless you are a very experienced waterman or woman.

As of 4 p.m., EMS says 15 people have been rescued from high-surf conditions on the North Shore of Oahu. Additionally, more than 800 preventative actions have been made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.