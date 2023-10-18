High school student arrested for online threats in Lafourche Parish

By Amanda Valdin

LAFOURCHE PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says a student from Central Lafourche High School has been arrested for online threats.

Deputies say the student was charged after being identified as the singer in a rap song uploaded to YouTube last week that contained threats of violence to individuals at the school.

The song contained thoughts of violence directed at specific teachers at the school.

Deputies say that on Monday, an old screenshot of a threat regarding an ambiguous “central” school also began circulating on social media and via private messages.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says there is no specific or credible threat to the school, however, there will be an increased presence at Central Lafourche High School on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

