Another court delay for man who claims he was wrongly convicted in Sanford home invasion

By Bob Hazen

Click here for updates on this story

SANFORD, Florida (WESH) — There was a heartbreaking update for Anthony Walker’s family on Tuesday — another delay in the case, even though the man who could share a key piece of information was there in court.

Walker’s family traveled to the Seminole County Courthouse for a hearing they hoped could set him free after 15 years in prison.

But, the case was delayed again because someone made a mistake, and Walker was not brought from state prison.

Walker was convicted of being part of a home invasion robbery in 2004 at a Sanford apartment.

Prosecutors claimed he and another man, Lloyd Scott, forced their way in, that Walker had a gun, and they robbed a man and woman inside.

Scott was caught that night and confessed; his information led police to Walker, who was arrested months later, out of state.

Eventually, Scott got three years in prison, while Walker was sentenced to 30 years, even though there was no physical evidence linking him to the crime.

Walker’s family has been fighting for years to win his freedom. They say he wasn’t even in Central Florida at the time of the alleged crime. A big part of their current push is Lloyd Scott worked with the female victim, and now says, she set the crime up herself to rob her boyfriend.

Tuesday’s hearing was pushed back, and no date has yet been set yet to try again.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.