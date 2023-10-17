Woman claims to be her sister when police pull her over, find her with scratched out Trulicity

By Rob Polansky

WILTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman faces a list of charges after police in Wilton said she tried to pass herself off as her sister when questioned about transporting diabetes and weight loss medication.

Latisha Wilson, 44, of Norwalk, was arrested on Oct. 10.

Police said they initially pulled Wilson over because her gray 2005 Nissan Altima had a suspended registration.

They found that she did not have a form of identification on her and tried to give them her sister’s information.

Wilson told police she was transporting prescription medication to a fellow employee at Wilton Meadows Healthcare on Danbury Road.

However, they said a search of her Altima revealed Trulicity injectors, which are diabetes and weight loss medication, with the prescription name scratched out. The medication was seized and destroyed.

Police said Wilson did not provide any details about how she got her hands on the Trulicity.

She was charged with criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer, failure to drive right, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to return a suspended registration to the DMV, and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

Wilson was given a court date of Oct. 23 in Stamford.

