‘We do recover’: Man running 100 miles straight for 10-year sobriety anniversary

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — Each and every year on Oct. 14, Akron resident James Anderson embarks on a challenge to test his endurance for the anniversary of his sobriety. From climbing Mount Kilimanjaro twice to doing burpees for eight hours straight and running an Ironman, Anderson has pushed himself time and time again as a way to celebrate his new life, clean and sober.

This year marks his 10th anniversary away from substance abuse—and Anderson set out on his biggest test of endurance yet.

Anderson was 16 when he began abusing drugs. What started off as teenage drinking quickly progressed to the abuse of prescription pills and opioids. Not long after, Anderson found heroin, which he began abusing off and on for several years. During the time Anderson was using, he overdosed twice.

In 2011, Anderson went to prison for a year and a half, where he was able to get clean. Unfortunately, Anderson’s sobriety didn’t last, and he went back to the drugs that controlled his life before. More arrests and time behind bars, as well as experiencing homelessness, led to a moment of self-realization—and Anderson decided then and there to make a change.

After struggling with addiction for nearly a decade, Anderson began using recovery resources, going to rehab and attending meetings. From there, Anderson found fitness, lifting weights to keep his mind off drugs. That turned into a passion for bodybuilding and personal training.

Now, 10 years later, Anderson has built a beautiful life for himself. A thriving personal training business—James Anderson Ambition—allows Anderson to help others through fitness. Once homeless, Anderson has since bought his first house. Once isolated, he has since met his loving and supportive wife, Morgan. Once in a dark place, Anderson has found light. Every accomplishment Anderson has made shows others what is possible through sobriety.

Over the last 10 years, Anderson has been clean and sober. He has done so through insurmountable dedication.

The challenges Anderson gives himself on his sobriety anniversary—challenges that put his dedication to the test—seem to grow in difficulty each year. News 5 caught up with Anderson on his seventh anniversary, following along as he successfully ran a 50-mile ultra marathon.

“I like to celebrate it in my own way by doing pretty extreme physical events. I do it to remind myself of what I’ve overcome, to remind myself of the struggle of active addiction so that I never go back to living like that,” Anderson said.

As he comes up with ideas each year, his wife Morgan can only imagine how intense the challenge will end up.

“‘Oh God, not again'” is what Morgan joked goes through her head each year. “Every year, he thinks of something harder, and I usually have to do it with him, so I’m terrified.”

This year, Morgan didn’t have to join the test of endurance. Instead, she was able to spend the morning supporting him as he took on the feat. On his 10-year anniversary, Anderson is running 100 miles straight.

At 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, Anderson began his run. Starting in Downtown Akron, Anderson was joined by family and friends, sending him off on his longest run ever.

Before taking off, Anderson received his 10-year sobriety coin. It was an emotional moment, but one that marked the start of something bigger.

The tests of endurance are a way for Anderson to move forward from his past addiction, but also a way to resonate with those who may be still actively struggling.

“I also do it to inspire people and give hope to not only people who may be struggling themselves but their family members to show that it’s not all fentanyl and overdoses out there,” he said.

The trek, along the Towpath Trail, takes Anderson from Downtown Akron, through Barberton, into Clinton and Canal Fulton and down to Massillon before he loops around to return to Akron.

This year, that inspiration has turned to action. Leading into the run, Anderson partnered with Just a Dad From Akron and the organization’s new non-profit recovery resource, JADFA House.

“With it being my 10-year, I wanted to find a way to give back to Akron. My recovery is based in Akron. Akron gave me a new life, and so I wanted to do anything I could to try to give back,” Anderson said. “People basically sponsored a mile of my run, and in doing so, my goal was $10,000. We raised more than that.”

JADFA House, a Recovery Community Organization set to open in Kenmore later this year, will see the funds raised by Anderson through his 100-mile run help

“James running his 100 miles is helping to raise money for our organization, and it’s a huge impact,” said JADFA House executive founding director Kristi Watson. “Not only is it bringing a new safe space into the Kenmore neighborhood and opening doors for recovery in that neighborhood, it’s helping inspire people in recovery and providing resources and some advocacy.”

The JADFA House, located at 916 Kenmore Boulevard, plans to host daily sober support meetings, community events and activities while offering peer support and counseling, among other recovery resources.

Anderson’s wife Morgan and mother-in-law Rebecca Hall followed Anderson along the first half of his 100-mile run. Supporters like Watson showed up along stops to cheer him on. Longtime friends did the same. Even officers with the New Franklin Police Department came out in support.

Over the last decade, Anderson has pushed himself with runs, hikes, events and tasks. He’s pushed his body and his mind to show himself how far he’s come and how far he can go.

This year, he hopes the way he’s pushed himself can translate to the community around him, and through his fundraising has done that in a tangible way.

“I hope that it shows people that we do recover. Addicts can recover, go on to do great things,” Anderson said. “And also, the people who are watching are far more capable than they could ever imagine. Anything is possible; just get out there and get after it.

With his pacing, Anderson is projecting to finish the feat in a span of 28-30 hours. He’ll run through the night, joined by runner friends for the second half of the trip.

The 100-mile journey ends on Sunday morning in a fitting location—at the JADFA House.

There, the organization will host a community event with a live DJ, food trucks, inflatables and raffle prizes. All are welcome to the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anderson will end his run with a police escort on the final stretch of the 100 miles, celebrating with the community, friends, family—and most importantly, his cat “Cat.”

‘His cat will be there, so he’ll probably cry,” his wife Morgan laughed.

Anderson is well on his way to the biggest celebration of his sobriety yet. And while he always manages to outdo himself, the 10-year mark might be the start of him turning his celebrations into more relaxed anniversaries moving forward.

“I think that this is a good conclusion to some of these more intense endurance events just because they take significant time to plan for and to train for. I’ll keep doing things, and I’m sure they’ll be extreme, but this is probably the pinnacle of the endurance aspect of it,” Anderson said.

His wife hopes that’s the case for year 11 of his sobriety.

“I hope a vacation. A nice relaxing day at the beach,” she smiled.

