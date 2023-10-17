Coraopolis homeowner builds pirate ship for Halloween decorations

By GARRETT BEHANNA

CORAOPOLIS, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Some people go all out for Halloween, and a couple in Coraopolis is outdoing themselves.

The homeowner, Chuck Gant, built an entire pirate ship for his yard. He says every year, they choose a new theme for their decorations.

This year, he wanted Pirates of the Caribbean because he wanted to build a pirate ship.

He started on it back in August to have it ready for his favorite holiday, which is Halloween.

If you want to check it out, it’s on Devonshire Road in Coraopolis.

“Everybody stops. Duquesne Light. The police just came by earlier. My fiance and I were talking to them earlier. We told them it’s gonna be really foggy, and we’ll try to keep it down. But he said no problem. They really enjoy seeing it and everybody coming around. It’s awesome. It’s a nice escape.”

He plans to leave it up until mid-November to give people plenty of chances to see his creation.

