White powder substance found at courthouse in envelope addressed by inmate, authorities say

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An envelope addressed by an inmate from a Maryland correctional facility with a white powder substance was found in a judge’s chamber in the Cummings Courthouse, on Calvert Street, Monday afternoon in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office.

Hazmat crews are investigating the substance that has been contained to the second floor of the courthouse.

According to WJZ’s Cristina Mendez, several people left the courthouse in hazmat suits, masks and got rinsed down with a hose. The gear was then placed into bags.

People have been advised to avoid the area.

According to Baltimore Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright, no one has shown any signs or symptoms of illness, but some are being evaluated as a precaution.

The Fire Department say there is no airborne threat and that any potential exposure is localized to the three individuals that are currently isolated.

The Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office is leading the criminal investigation and are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Baltimore Police Department, United States Postal Service, the ATF, the FBI, the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center and Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

