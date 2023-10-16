CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Family of 3 with toddler stealing $18k worth of designer goods

By Jaewon Jung

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Natasha Young and Natasha Charlesworth are both high end consignment store owners in Las Vegas. But their names and businesses aren’t the only things they have in common.

On Monday, both owners were hit with theft and the apparent thieves caught on camera include a young toddler.

It started at Natasha Young’s store Closet Couture just before 2 p.m. Monday.

“A young family approached the store, so I let them in,” said Young. “It was a young man, about 30, very tall. He was wearing an all-black Balenciaga sweatsuit. His wife, about 5’ 4” wearing very bright clothes like orange pants and yellow top and a 4-year-old girl.”

Young said the family seemed approachable, but she did notice the man fidgeting with his hoodie.

But she didn’t suspect anything odd because the family had brought a child.

After about 30 minutes in her store, they left without a trace, according to Young. But she was shocked after looking back at her security footage.

“He opens his pants and puts a bag inside,” said Young. “Then, he grabs his daughter right away and covers his bag in his pants.”

The family told Young they were from London, according to Young.

Just a few hours later at about 4 p.m., the family then headed to Trading Labels at the Lakes community.

Natasha Charlesworth is the owner of the store and had left a close friend to watch the store.

“I have a 17-year-old mascot who I needed to take to the vet,” said Charlesworth. “I had a girlfriend watching the store and she was traumatized. They were shopping for about 40 minutes and the lady had tried on numerous outfits.”

That’s when the man headed to the designer handbag section, according to Charlesworth.

“You can see the gentleman pacing back and forth in my designer handbag case,” said Charlesworth. “You can see him walking over the ropes, grabbing things and just nonchalantly walks right out the door. Then, you see his little child do the same thing.”

This isn’t the first time either store owner has dealt with store theft.

In fact, Channel 13 interviewed Natasha Young back in 2018 when her store was robbed by a pair of individuals who were caught on camera stealing three luxury bags and shoving Young to the ground.

Both owners have also spent tens of thousands on security measures.

“I have two security companies, not one,” said Young. “Also, gates, this is the third one already. Altogether, it’s about 20 grand.”

Charlesworth said she’s also spent about $20K on security protocols.

“I have eight video cameras and equipment,” said Charlesworth. “Installed gated, security alarms, numerous improvements to the store itself and buying new cases, it’s well over $20,000.”

Adding to the frustration, Young said it took more than 15 minutes to reach a dispatcher on the non-emergency line.

“At first, I called 911 and it took maybe 8 minutes for them to pick up. They transferred me to 311 and I was on hold like 15 minutes,” said Young. “They didn’t even show up. Seems like unless it’s a shooting, we’re way back on the priority list.”

Both owners said any time there’s a store theft, it’s hard to recover from the property loss and insurance hits.

“I have a very large insurance deductible that won’t even cover my loss after I pay the deductible,” said Charlesworth, “And when they take something that’s that valuable, those things are what you bank on to sell to get you through the holiday season and through the end of my year. I’ve invested in the last six months my entire life savings, just keeping the store open.”

According to the most recent Las Vegas Metro crime report, stolen property crimes are up more than 8% compared to last year.

It’s a trend both Young and Charlesworth said need to stop or they could end up closing shop.

“It’s really disheartening because there’s so few small businesses left,” said Charlesworth. “We’re both single, female business owners…rents are high, gas prices are astronomical. If people don’t start supporting us, we’re not going to be around.”

The family of three was seen in a white Toyota car.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro Police.

