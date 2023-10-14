Over 8,000 runners participate in Hartford Marathon

By WFSB Staff

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Thousands of runners are hitting the pavement to race in the 30th Hartford Marathon.

Over 8,000 people participated in the Hartford Marathon.

The marathon is hosted by the Hartford Marathon Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that promotes healthy living. The foundation supports charities throughout the region.

The foundation’s biggest event is the Eversource Hartford Marathon. It takes 1,500 volunteers to put on the race.

The day has several events including the marathon, half marathon, the 26.2 team relay, and a charity 5k.

The race began in front of the Capitol and finished under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch. The entire course is 13.1 miles long.

The event is a big boost for Hartford’s economy.

“Over the last five years the average is above 10 million dollars just for this event’s economic impact to the greater Hartford region,” said Josh Miller, President of the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

