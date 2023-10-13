Strength in Numbers: How neighborhoods are fighting back against crime

By Raymond Strickland

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — They act as an extra pair of eyes and ears for police. They are Detroiters patrolling the streets in an effort to deter crime in their neighborhood.

It’s called Citizens Radio Patrol, and it is a community initiative made up of neighbors who want to make a difference in their communities.

Our Ray Strickland went on a ride along with the Far West Security Patrol to talk about the impact the group is having on the neighborhood and why it believes more Detroiters should get involved.

“If I can help you, I’ll do everything I can. If there is something you need. I’ll do it,” said Arthur Edge, the president of the Far West Detroit Civic Association.

Edge is a volunteer with the Far West Security Patrol.

He and his colleague Joe Haskins are a two-man team that is tasked with keeping a watchful on their community.

“We have worked together in fighting any particular crime with our presence here that has deterred some of the negativity that have occurred in other neighborhoods,” Edge said.

Both men are among a group of community members who invest their time to keep their neighborhood safe.

They act as an extra pair of eyes and ears for police with the responsibility for reporting crimes or other violations they see.

Haskins, who is the president of the patrol group, says their presence is making an impact.

“When I started, we did have a few abandoned houses. We did have a few places where people like to dump things. Once people got that reported, we got the abandoned houses taken care of. The dump sites cleaned up,” said Haskins. “Once they see somebody out there and watching. They’re not going to come back and dump again.”

Citizens Radio Patrol started back in the 1960s with 15 community patrol groups canvassing their neighborhood.

Now, there are around 40 that continue to cover the city of Detroit.

Volunteers like the ones with Far West Security patrol ride in pairs around the neighborhood for a couple of hours several times a month.

“Most of the people we talk to say it makes them feel safer,” said Haskins. “They like knowing someone is out there watching, keeping an eye on their property while they are at work or at church.”

Edge and Haskins are both longtime residents of Far West, so looking out for their neighbors is personal to them.

But Edge says it’s that sense of community that is missing throughout many neighborhoods in Detroit. It’s something he believes needs to change.

“Some people don’t even know their neighbor’s next door’s phone number. At one time, when I was growing up, I knew everybody within a four-block square area. If I didn’t know your number, I knew your name or recognized you, and we acknowledged each other and looked out for each other,” he said.

For Edge and Haskins, being a part of the patrol is them being the change they want to see in their community. And they encourage anyone who wants to make difference to get involved.

“It just takes people to come together to make a difference,” he said.

