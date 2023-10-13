Parent accused of shooting coach during football practice

By Matt Woods and Russell Kinsaul

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 30-year-old volunteer football coach was shot four times during a youth football practice in Sherman Park, near Wohl Recreation Center on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at the park, which sits off of Kingshighway in the Kingsway West neighborhood, around 7 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, put in surgery and listed in critical, stable condition.

Family and friends identified the victim as 30-year-old Shaquille “Shaq” Latimore. His mother, SeMiko Latimore said she was shocked when she heard the news.

“It’s two years since we lost my last, my middle son to gun violence. The first thing I thought was, oh my God, not again,” she said.

But Latimore said her son is making remarkable progress and is able to sit up, talk and is in good spirits.

Darrell Jones is head coach of the 9U St. Louis Recreation League Bad Boyz football team and he said Coach Latimore is an assistant coach. Jones was at Tuesday’s practice and said when he heard the gunshot, he worried a child had been hit.

“That was the first thing for sure. Then when I seen my brother, my cousin laying on the ground. That hurt, you know,” said Jones.

The suspect, Daryl Clemmons, later turned himself in at the North Patrol Division Station. The 43-year-old was later charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Police said the man who was shot told police Clemmons was a parent of one of the kids he was coaching. He said Clemmons was upset with him for not starting his son. Charging documents state Clemmons approached the coach, asked “what was up” and pulled the gun. A witness reportedly corroborated the victim’s account.

SeMiko Latimore called the shooting senseless.

Evelyn Rice-Peebles, Commissioner of Recreation, sent a statement to First Alert 4.

“The City of St. Louis Recreation Division remains committed to providing safe, productive spaces for our young people. The Division is disheartened by the brazen act of interpersonal violence that occurred last night at a CityRec Legends Football practice at Sherman Park. Violence in any space is devastating and unacceptable, but especially around our youth.

The Urban League has partnered with the City of St. Louis to offer counseling to parents, youth and any coaches. Counseling will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 5:15 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Urban League Headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway.

