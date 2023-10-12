Phillies fans dip into wedding fund to attend Game 3 of NLDS: “My mom was mad”

By FLETCHER RUMBAUGH, TOM DOUGHERTY, HOWARD MONROE

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — For two baseball fans, their love for the Phillies matters a little more than marriage — at least for now.

Phillies fans Jamie Crane and Mikayla Teets were saving for their wedding, but the couple opted that potentially could wait.

“We dipped into the wedding fund,” Crane said, “and we might have to dip into it again.”

Crane and Teets used money for their wedding to attend the Phillies’ 10-2 rout of the Atlanta Braves Wednesday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

It was Crane’s first playoff game and it came at the objections of Teets’ mother.

“My mom was mad,” Teets said. “My mom was mad.”

The couple said that they were already looking at ticket prices for Thursday’s Game 4. The start time for Thursday’s Game 4 was flexed to 8:07 p.m. after the Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As of Thursday morning, the cheapest tickets on the secondary market were $356 on SeatGeek and $382 on StubHub.

Both Crane and Teets claimed they would consider going “deep into the wedding fund” and “pick up extra shifts” if they decide to head back to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

“We can fit it in the budget,” Crane said with a laugh, adding that he “can’t even describe” what it felt like inside the Bank on Wednesday night.

Then, when Bryce Harper hit the first of two home runs — and “stared right at “Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia — Citizens Bank Park went bonkers. It’s an environment that Harper and the Phillies continuously harp on helping motivate them.

“It’s our fans. There’s nothing like it. We come out of that tunnel ready to go. I just laugh and I smile because it’s so much fun,” Harper said. “Pandering, right? That’s what everybody thinks I do or whatever. I love this place. Flat out, I love this place.”

“There’s nothing like coming into the Bank and playing in front of these fans. Blue collar mentality, tough, fighting every single day. I get chills, man,” Harper added. “I get so fired up. I love this place. I signed here for a reason. To do everything I could to bring back a trophy to this town, to Mr. Middleton, to this organization. I got chills thinking about it because that’s what it’s all about.”

The Phillies have an opportunity to put away the Braves and advance to the NL Championship Series for the second straight year Thursday night, when Ranger Suarez opposes Spencer Strider in Game 4.

If the Phillies move on, they’ll have home-field for the NLCS.

“It’s a great time to be a Phillie,” Crane said.

