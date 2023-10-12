Oklahoma State University professor reveals new technology for creating 3D-printed structures

By Taylor Cox

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — Experts at Oklahoma State University are using new 3D printing technology to build a first-of-its-kind structure.

Professors are coming out with a vehicle-mounted 3D concrete printed structure, which is the first in the nation. Several departments at Oklahoma State University worked together to create a 3D concrete printing machine and put it on top of a vehicle so a building can be constructed.

“Most 3D printers that are out there are huge, big expensive machines that most people couldn’t afford or couldn’t use. But vehicles are all over the place,” Tyler Ley, a regents professor at Oklahoma State University, said. “So, why not make a printer we can use on those existing equipment out there to let them use what they already have to rent structures and buildings and a bunch of stuff like that.”

The printer is an accessible way for Oklahomans to construct not only buildings but also roads and bridges in the future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.