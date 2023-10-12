Nazi in Parliament had major impact on Canada’s international reputation: Nanos poll

By Rachel Aiello, Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter

Ottawa, Ontario (CTV Network) — Nearly one in two Canadians say the recent errant honouring of a 98-year-old Nazi veteran in Parliament has had a major impact on Canada’s reputation abroad, while one third think Canada is providing too much financial support to Ukraine, recent Nanos polling finds.

Recent polling by Nanos Research, commissioned by CTV News to gauge Canadians’ views on the level of impact the widely-condemned Yaroslav Hunka invitation by former speaker Anthony Rota has had, indicates that 48 per cent of respondents felt it had a “major impact.”

Another 39 per cent said it had a “minor impact,” while nine per cent of respondents said it had “no impact,” and three per cent were unsure.

Canadians aged 55 and older, men, and those located in Quebec and the Prairies were the most likely to consider the incident that occurred during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s historic visit majorly impactful. The region of the country where the most respondents indicated the international headline-making ordeal had no impact, was Ontario.

Nanos also surveyed Canadians on their views of the level of financial support Canada has provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia—more than $9 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to-date—and found just over two in five say they believe Canada is providing about the right amount of money.

Amid rising divide in the U.S. over continued aid to Ukraine, and Canada’s steadfast assurances that it will continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes, one third of respondents said they think Canada is offering too much. One in five said what the federal government has contributed is not enough.

Younger Canadians, those ages 18 to 34 were more likely than older respondents to feel as if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is offering up more financial assistance than it should.

Regionally, this sentiment was highest in the Prairies, whereas Quebecers were the most likely to consider the current aid offering to be an adequate amount.

METHODOLOGY Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land and cell lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,058 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between October 1st to 4th, 2023, as part of an omnibus survey. The margin of error for this survey is 3 .0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

