Humboldt elementary school replaces Halloween-themed parties with fall-themed parties to include all students

HUMBOLDT, Iowa (KCCI) — A Humboldt elementary school is switching from its usual Halloween-themed events to fall-themed festivities for the best interests of students, according to Humboldt Community School District’s superintendent Jim Murray.

In a statement to KCCI, Murray addressed the decision:

The district has replaced Halloween with fall-themed parties. All decisions we make are in the best interests of students while considering instructional time, attendance, families having the financial means to participate, and being inclusive to those from all backgrounds.

One parent tells KCCI he found out about this decision in regard to Taft Elementary School on Friday when a newsletter was released. The newsletter said there would be no Halloween-themed parties this year, but instead, fall-themed events.

“Usually, they get the kids to come in one day and have a Halloween party and they get to put on their costumes and just have fun with their friends,” said Jeff Huffman, who has kids at Taft Elementary School.

The newsletter then mentioned that there are students who don’t celebrate Halloween due to “religious or cultural” reasons and some students don’t show up to school that day.

“It’s really unfortunate for the school to allow a few parents with religious rules to dictate what kids are going to do for having fun,” Huffman said.

Superintendent Murray tells KCCI this was a staff-based decision related to:

Lost instructional time to a Halloween-themed day, costume changes/parades etc. Students not attending school (Don’t know whether it was due to religion, choosing not to participate since it isn’t an academic day, affordability of costume, forgot about costume, etc.) Affordability of costumes Not all students celebrate Halloween However, Huffman feels that schools should just let kids be kids.

“I would like the school to reverse the decision and allow them to have the Halloween party and express themselves,” Huffman said.

