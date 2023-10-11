Students return to classes at Morgan State for first time since shooting

By Kim Dacey

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Students at Morgan State University returned to class Monday for the first time since the Oct. 3 mass shooting on campus.

The shooting injured five people. All of them have since been released from the hospital.

With classes and many homecoming events canceled last week, many students went home, but others had to stay.

“It’s definitely weird. Campus isn’t how it usually is. You can definitely tell a lot of people went home and a lot of people feel uncomfortable in general,” freshman Azzoria Lewis said.

Some students have different opinions about returning to their routines.

“I’m trying to get back in the groove, get it back on track and keep up with my work, but slowly,” freshman Gabrielle Johnson said.

“I’m actually not going to class today, because I still don’t feel ready to go back into the building to do my work. I’m definitely still asking my professors to do online work,” KC Kirby said.

Kirby lives in the Thurgood Marshall apartments, near where the shooting happened. SWAT teams searched the building that night, looking for the shooter.

“The only difference that I see now is there’s a couple windows boarded up because that’s where some of the glass cracked,” Kirby said.

Morgan State sent 11 News a statement, saying in part, “We recognize that this may be a challenge for some, given the emotional impact of last week’s events. Morgan’s faculty remains responsive in working with students to create flexible learning plans to meet the varied needs of students.”

School officials said extra police and security are on campus. Some students said they’ve noticed, but are still taking extra precautions.

“I stay in the house. After all my classes, I go right home,” Jasiyah Muhaamed said.

“My parents actually have my location. I make sure I contact them everywhere I’m at and I like to stay in a group instead of by myself,” Azzoria Lewis said.

Police have not made any arrests. They are searching for two shooters in the case.

