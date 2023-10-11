Parents on heightened alert after stranger danger incident in Kailua

By Eric Naktin

Click here for updates on this story

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV) — Raising children requires countless challenges including keeping them out of harms way.

Monday night a parent potentially avoided being a victim of a crime along with her daughter on Oahu.

A seven year old girl was leaving Kailua District Park with her mother after a cheer class with the Kailua Mustangs. They were reportedly followed closely in their car for about fifteen minutes by a four door black sedan with no license plate. The tint was so dark nothing could be seen inside.

About five minutes into her drive home and despite making random turns, it was apparent she was being followed.

The mother of the 7-year-old headed to a police station where she eventually stopped being followed. A police report was filed.

Sgt. Chris Kim with Honolulu Crimestoppers told KITV4, “When this happens you want to go ahead and notify police.

Kawehi Kamalamalama, Assoc. President and Head Cheer Coach of the Kailua Mustangs stated, “We have a lot of kids that go home on their own, so it’s a big safety concern.”

Stranger danger remains on the minds of many parents.

Children need to be consistently aware, especially if they’re without a parent or guardian.

Kim said, “Have the kids walk a familiar path, try not to deviate from that path, try and walk the same way every day, in the event a vehicle starts to follow you or someone starts to talk with you, basically don’t engage in any conversation with them.”

“If they’re in a vehicle driving the same way as you, we tell the kids basically, turn around, run the opposite way, go ahead and scream for help, try and gather any type of attention from maybe residences or other vehicles involved, also tell the kids if something happens like this – if the kids are able, try and at least get a description of the people involved and the vehicle involved”, added Kim.

If you have any information about the black sedan in question, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers Honolulu at 808-955-8300.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.