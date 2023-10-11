Kermith Alvarez identified as third murder suspect in Holyoke shooting death of baby

By MIKE TOOLE

Click here for updates on this story

HOLYOKE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Kermith Alvarez was identified Wednesday as the third suspect wanted for a shooting last week that wounded a pregnant woman and killed her baby in Holyoke.

Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, is the only suspect not in custody following the shooting on October 4.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, three men were in a fight on Sargeant Street in Holyoke around 12:30 p.m. when someone started shooting. A stray bullet hit a pregnant woman on a bus nearby. Her newborn baby was delivered but died at the hospital.

Two of the men, 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos and 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez, both of Holyoke, were arrested and now face several charges in the shooting, including murder.

Alvarez is also charged with murder.

“Alvarez is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and Dangerous,” the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police have added him to their Most Wanted list. They describe him as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes and has also gone by the name Kermith Vargas, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Massachusetts State Police at (413) 505-5993.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.