Iowa man dies from gunshot while hunting coyotes

By Web Staff

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa man has died after being struck by a gunshot while hunting coyotes on Sunday.

Mark Arends, 53, of Alden, was hunting with friends on private property in Hardin County Sunday night, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“The hunters were separated by several hundred yards when, around 8 p.m., Arends was struck by a single rifle shot,” according to the release.

Arends was transported to an Iowa Falls hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation, Iowa DNR said in the release.

