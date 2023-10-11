Captain and conductor: This Iowa high school student leads his football team and marching band

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) — When it’s game night, Pleasantville’s Jury Ellis leads the football team and the marching band.

Ellis is a senior captain on the football team and the drum major for the marching band. He also plays the saxophone.

“He’s a great kid. Very busy kid. Very successful kid. Very talented kid,” football coach Mackenzie Jorth said.

Ellis said the hard work is worth it, and he serves as an example that students can do both activities.

“It’s just awesome to show the community like a bit of unity between the band and the football team, you know. We support each other,” Ellis said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.