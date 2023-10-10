Protests for the removal of several leaders in the Mobile Archdiocese gaining support

By Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Protests for the removal of several prominent leaders in the Mobile Catholic Archdiocese continue.

About a dozen people gathered outside the cathedral Sunday morning, holding signs, and demanding change.

Protesters say they are tired of the scandals and years of alleged abuse being covered up.

“We are asking for accountability and transparency within the archdiocese,” one protester said.

Just last week, a protest was held outside the cathedral, fast forward a week later, that support has grown in person and online.

An online petition calling for the removal of several leaders has gained more than 15,000 signatures.

Protesters say a recent scandal involving former Mobile priest Alex Crow and a former McGill-Toolen student was the final straw.

Archbishop releases video addressing situation with former priest Alex Crow.

“It’s been being covered up for over thirty years, that we know of,” one protester Leigh Hadley said. “We’re talking about kids being abused sexually, physically, emotionally, and I think people have had enough.”

The online petition calls out Archbishop Thomas Rodi, McGill-Toolen President Father Bry Shields, and McGill-Toolen Principal Michelle Haas.

The Mobile Catholic Archdiocese released a response to the petition, saying in part, “When he came to Mobile 15 years ago he could not guarantee there would be no cases of sexual misconduct, but he did guarantee that it would not be tolerated. He has kept that promise and continues to honor it.”

It goes on to say, “We also continue to believe that law enforcement is in the best position to investigate and provide the most complete information, as opposed to online or other public forums.”

Priest and former high school student are romantically involved, according to sheriff

Hadley feels that response wasn’t enough.

“No, no he’s not being open with the community and the parishioners and the archdiocese,” Hadley said. “He’s not being open with us. It kind of seems like he’s deflecting a little bit.”

Hadley says the only thing they want from their catholic leaders is honesty.

“Just be transparent with us. Just say hey look this is what’s going on and we’re sorry that this has been happening,” Hadley said. “And we are gonna work to not have it happen again.”

As far as the investigation into former priest Alex Crow, the Mobile County Sheriff’s office says he is still in Italy with the young woman.

