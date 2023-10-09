Police use spike strips to safely end high speed pursuit Friday evening

By Chris Hagel

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, California (KSBW) — A high speed pursuit was safely ended by the California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz division with the use of spike strips Friday evening.

According to investigators, Santa Cruz officers saw a BMW fail to stop at a stop sign. CHP attempted to pull the car over, but the driver took off instead. Officers followed the car into Santa Clara County.

The Hollister-Gilroy CHP deployed a spike strip which the BMW hit. CHP says the BMW was disabled in the area of Highway 152 and Watsonville Road. The driver got out and fled on foot but was tracked down and arrested.

The driver, a 30-year-old resident from Kings County, was arrested for felony evasion, DUI and resisting arrest.

