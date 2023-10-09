Drivers frustrated after finding dozens of roofing nails in their tires

By Sarah Mankowitz

LEHIGH ACRES, Florida (WBBH) — A giant pile of roofing materials and nails was dumped on Martineau Circle in Lehigh Acres. Nails like those also ended up in people’s tires on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

“I just heard crunchiness going, and I’m like, oh my gosh, whatever it is, we’re going through it; it was so quick,” explained Trissy Taft-Ladi, driving down Cleveland Avenue, when she knew something wasn’t right.

“Prayed that let’s get through this, and then we’ll pull over and see what exactly happened,” said Taft-Ladi.

That’s when she discovered that 29 roofing nails went straight into her tire.

“I couldn’t swerve to the left because of all the construction, I couldn’t swerve to the right because there was a car traveling beside me, and I couldn’t slam on my brakes because there were cars behind me,” Taft-Ladi explained.

Her boyfriend Brock Zeske was riding a shotgun and couldn’t believe the nails were left on the road, popping peoples’ tires.

“Angry, very angry because I knew it was going to cost some money to get that repaired, and it was out of somebody else’s negligence,” Zeke said.

Especially when they had to pay $200 to fix just one tire.

“They’re not the ones paying for it; it’s us, the public, that are paying for their mistake,” Zeske pointed out.

It even startled her son, Isaac Irvine, to hear what happened.

“The nails popped my mom’s tire, definitely freaked out,” said Irvine.

They’re not the only ones who drove down that road and had nails in their tire. Rebekah Smith said a pin ended up in her tire, too.

“Like 70+ people that responded saying that it happened to me last week, it happened to me two days ago, it got all four of my tires,” said Zeke.

We’ve reached out to the Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to find out more about who’s responsible for the damages.

