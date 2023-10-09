Community supports high school football coach as daughter is treated for brain tumor

By Christina Solano and Chris Petersen

Click here for updates on this story

RANDLEMAN, North Carolina (WXII) — Randleman Head Football Coach Shane Timmons’ life turned upside down several weeks ago but he has a message of hope and thanks to share with everyone who has supported his family.

“It’s the worst day in your life, you know, when when you get news like that, your heart breaks,” Randleman Head Football Coach Shane Timmons said as he described the day he found out his daughter Ophelia had a brain tumor.

“I just think God has ability to put your heart back together the way it’s supposed to be. And he can give you kind of a peace that doesn’t really make sense to a lot of people. So that’s the feelings that we had,” Timmons said.

Doctors at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem removed about seventy-five percent of the tumor from Ophelia’s brain. The Timmons family then traveled to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where doctors removed the rest of the tumor.

“There’s days where you’re terrified. There’s days that you’re worried,” said Timmons.

Ophelia is still recovering from that second brain surgery and improving every day. Timmons says he and his family are thankful for the love and support they’ve received from not only the Randleman community but coaches from all over the area.

“We’re a family of faith and leaning into that, the Randleman community, the coaching community, our church community, our families, like we have an army of people. And, you know, since we’ve, you know, people kind of became aware of what’s happening, you know, it’s been an overwhelming wave of goodness and people taking care of us,” said Timmons.

Timmons says he keeps in touch with his players and is well aware of the success they’re having on the field.

An online fundraiser has been set up for the Timmons family. There were also bracelets and T-shirts sold to raise money during Friday’s football game.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.